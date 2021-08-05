Virginia reports first teenager death due to COVID-19 complications in state's Eastern Region

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 702,819 total cases, 543,294 of which are confirmed and 159,525 are probable. There are 11,546 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,750 being confirmed and 1,796 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,760, and deaths are up by 5 since Wednesday.

The VDH announced that it confirmed a child in the Eastern Region died due to COVID-19 complications. The VDH said it will disclose no further information about the child, other than the fact that they were between 10 and 19 years old, to protect privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family.

This is the first reported death of a child in the Eastern Region with COVID-19 in Virginia, and the second reported death in this age group in the Commonwealth.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

Eastern Shore District 11.1%

Chesapeake 12.9%

Western Tidewater District 11%

Hampton 10.2%

Peninsula District 9.8%

Norfolk 10.4%

Portsmouth 12.5%

Virginia Beach 9.7%

A total of 8,056,420 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 9,503,629 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 17,252 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 581 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 88 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 669 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

173 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,366 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here is a local case breakdown: