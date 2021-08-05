Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia reports first teenager death due to COVID-19 complications in state's Eastern Region

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
rona generic.jpg
Posted at 11:21 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 12:09:56-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 702,819 total cases, 543,294 of which are confirmed and 159,525 are probable. There are 11,546 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,750 being confirmed and 1,796 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,760, and deaths are up by 5 since Wednesday.

The VDH announced that it confirmed a child in the Eastern Region died due to COVID-19 complications. The VDH said it will disclose no further information about the child, other than the fact that they were between 10 and 19 years old, to protect privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family.

This is the first reported death of a child in the Eastern Region with COVID-19 in Virginia, and the second reported death in this age group in the Commonwealth.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

  • Eastern Shore District 11.1%
  • Chesapeake 12.9%
  • Western Tidewater District 11%
  • Hampton 10.2%
  • Peninsula District 9.8%
  • Norfolk 10.4%
  • Portsmouth 12.5%
  • Virginia Beach 9.7%

A total of 8,056,420 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 9,503,629 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 17,252 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 581 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 88 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 669 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

173 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,366 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here is a local case breakdown:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS702,8191,76011,54659,503,62917,252
ACCOMACK2,9751247130,211130
CHESAPEAKE22,160543110218,232496
FRANKLIN1,16953307,30625
GLOUCESTER2,4721452035,44392
HAMPTON11,173501840115,561319
ISLE OF WIGHT3,3241370037,24168
JAMES CITY4,8641372089,183129
MATHEWS62421409,23110
NEWPORT NEWS14,984562420150,317587
NORFOLK18,669552761175,794417
NORTHAMPTON821137013,99237
POQUOSON931418013,30315
PORTSMOUTH9,51024205071,406174
SOUTHAMPTON2,013057014,22231
SUFFOLK8,33433194080,443239
VIRGINIA BEACH37,9391514210422,485806
WILLIAMSBURG800514013,70628
YORK4,0071959069,02793
LOCAL TOTALS146,769511230621,567,1033,696
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo