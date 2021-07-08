Virginia reports second COVID-19 related death of child under 10 years old

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Thursday a child in the Rappahannock Area Health District died from complications of COVID-19. This is the second reported death in a child under 10 years old with COVID-19 in Virginia.

VDH says it won't release any further information about the child to protect their privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family.

“We extend our condolences to the family of this child in this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. We have made so much progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work continues. Even as many of the restrictions of the past year on gathering and mask-wearing are no longer in place, we urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.”

This death is reflected on the VDH COVID-19 data dashboard for July 8.

The first COVID-19-related death of a child under the age of 10 in the Commonwealth was reported in March.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, VDH suggests doing the following:

Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

All Virginians aged 2 years and older who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should wear masks (cloth face coverings) over their nose and mouth in indoor public settings and outdoor settings.

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Effective July 1, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors aged 5 years and older (regardless of vaccination status) in public and private K-12 indoor school settings in Virginia, are required to wear masks as per the State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Emergency Order and CDC recommendations. This order will be effective until July 25.

People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and cdc.gov/coronavirus.

