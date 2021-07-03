Virginia reports no new COVID-19 deaths as state passes 9.1 million vaccine doses given

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 680,904 total cases, 529,851 of which are confirmed and 151,053 are probable. There are 11,423 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,644 being confirmed and 1,779 being probable. The case numbers are up by 160, and no new deaths have been reported since Friday.

A total of 7,722,697 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday, the VDH has administered 9,107,161 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 18,033 vaccines were given since Friday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Saturday, there are 188 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 72 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 260 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

50 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

33 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 712 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,264 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: