Virginia reports no new COVID-19 deaths as state passes 9.1 million vaccine doses given

Posted at 1:31 PM, Jul 03, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 680,904 total cases, 529,851 of which are confirmed and 151,053 are probable. There are 11,423 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,644 being confirmed and 1,779 being probable. The case numbers are up by 160, and no new deaths have been reported since Friday.

A total of 7,722,697 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday, the VDH has administered 9,107,161 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 18,033 vaccines were given since Friday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Saturday, there are 188 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 72 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 260 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

50 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

33 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 712 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,264 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS680,90416030,6286311,42309,107,16118,033
ACCOMACK2,8720212045028,483100
CHESAPEAKE21,2725104073070207,241366
FRANKLIN1,14205603306,81622
GLOUCESTER2,278068049034,02954
HAMPTON10,737645371820109,991223
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1811152170035,66749
JAMES CITY4,6845168172087,07878
MATHEWS60402301208,9554
NEWPORT NEWS14,380851102390141,730343
NORFOLK18,0667104942720166,308334
NORTHAMPTON809081036013,40135
POQUOSON900027018012,94416
PORTSMOUTH9,22206961204066,690196
SOUTHAMPTON1,990157057013,44655
SUFFOLK8,0101471-1190-275,628160
VIRGINIA BEACH36,461101,72754160402,579666
WILLIAMSBURG768-129013013,44722
YORK3,807083059066,676109
LOCAL TOTALS141,183436,903252274-21,491,1092,832
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

