Walk-ins welcome at Newport News COVID-19 vaccine clinic until 2p Wednesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Walk-ins are welcome at a Newport News COVID-19 vaccine clinic that is being held Wednesday.

The Southeastern Virginia Health System said the clinic is happening until 2 p.m., and that it is open to anyone, regardless of what vaccination group you are eligible for.

The location of the clinic is:

Warwick Boulevard Physicians

9294 Warwick Boulevard

Newport News, VA 23607

In Virginia, photo identification is not required for vaccination. It is important however, to have some way to confirm your identity (i.e. name, date of birth) so officials can confirm that they are vaccinating the right person.

