Walk-ins welcome at Newport News COVID-19 vaccine clinic until 2p Wednesday

Charlie Riedel/AP
A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Moderna Vaccine
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 10:42:30-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Walk-ins are welcome at a Newport News COVID-19 vaccine clinic that is being held Wednesday.

The Southeastern Virginia Health System said the clinic is happening until 2 p.m., and that it is open to anyone, regardless of what vaccination group you are eligible for.

The location of the clinic is:

Warwick Boulevard Physicians
9294 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23607

In Virginia, photo identification is not required for vaccination. It is important however, to have some way to confirm your identity (i.e. name, date of birth) so officials can confirm that they are vaccinating the right person.

Click here to view our full COVID-19 vaccination guide.

