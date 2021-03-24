Walk-ins welcome at Newport News COVID-19 vaccine clinic until 2p Wednesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Walk-ins are welcome at a Newport News COVID-19 vaccine clinic that is being held Wednesday.
The Southeastern Virginia Health System said the clinic is happening until 2 p.m., and that it is open to anyone, regardless of what vaccination group you are eligible for.
The location of the clinic is:
Warwick Boulevard Physicians
9294 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23607
In Virginia, photo identification is not required for vaccination. It is important however, to have some way to confirm your identity (i.e. name, date of birth) so officials can confirm that they are vaccinating the right person.