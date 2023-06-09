Watch Now
News

Cory Bigsby murdered son Codi 7 months before reported missing, court docs claim

News 3
Cory Bigsby appears in court.
Court documents claim Cory Bigsby murdered son Codi 7 months before reported missing
Codi Bigsby
A vigil on Jan. 30, 2023, honors 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, of Hampton, Virginia, who was reported missing in Jan. 2022.
Vigil for Codi Bigsby
As new year approaches, many holding on to hope for answers in search for Codi Bigsby
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 09:31:01-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Court documents obtained by News 3 from Hampton Circuit Court claim that Cory Bigsby murdered his son Codi Bigsby on June 18, 2021. That is about seven months before Codi was reported missing by his father in January 2022.

Cory Bigsby was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. According to court documentation, he faces two charges related to his son Codi's disappearance.

Cory is charged with the murder of Codi and the concealment of the child's body.

Cory has been in custody since Feb. 2022 after being indicted on 30 charges of child abuse and neglect that were not related to Codi's disappearance.

During Cory's last court appearance, he was determined mentally unfit to stand trial. He was sent to Eastern State Hospital for treatment and is due back in Hampton Circuit Court on Wednesday, June 14.

Codi's disappearance in January 2021 sparked a community-wide search effort. The "Codi Fence," a memorial honoring Codi in Hampton, near Buckroe Point Apartments, still continues to grow. New flowers and stuffed animals have been placed at the fence since the news of Cory's indictment. Codi was just 4-years-old when he was first reported missing, but would be five today.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

