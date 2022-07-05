Cory Bigsby indicted on 30 counts by grand jury

HAMPTON, Va. - Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, has been indicted on 30 counts by a grand jury.

According to a source close to the investigation, Bigsby has been charged in a 30-count indictment by a new grand jury.

Cory is the father of 4-year-old Hampton boy Codi Bigsby, who was reported missing by his father on January 31, 2022. At the end of this story is a timeline of events leading up to and following Bigsby's arrest.

Cory Bigsby was arrested for multiple child neglect charges that are not related to Codi's disappearance.

The source tells News 3 the new charges in this indictment include 15 charges of child neglect for leaving the children home alone. Four more charges of alleged child abuse and two additional child neglect charges in connection to those child abuse charges. Also, two misdemeanor charges were added for failure to secure medical attention for an injured child.

The charges in this indictment are not related to Codi Bigsby’s disappearance.

During his last appearance in court, we learned that his case was going to trial and he was denied bond again for the fifth time.

With these new charges, Cory Bigsby could face up to 162 years in prison.

News 3 is working to learn more details on these charges.