Cory Bigsby case being sent to trial following hearing, denied bond for 5th time

HAMPTON, Va. - News 3 has learned new details pertaining the case surrounding Cory Bigsby following a preliminary hearing held Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Cory is the father of four-year-old Hampton boy Codi Bigsby, who was reported missing by his father on January 31, 2022. At the end of this story is a timeline of events leading up to and following Bigsby's arrest.

Cory Bigsby was arrested for multiple child neglect charges that are not related to Codi's disappearance.

After about an hour and a half in the courtroom, the judge ruled there is enough probable cause to move forward with the child neglect charges. He was denied yet another bond request and set a trial date.

Cory Bigsby was at the preliminary hearing. Members of his family could be heard crying. They later told us it was hard to see him looking the way he did and that he had lost quite a lot of weight.

Four witnesses were called Monday by the Commonwealth. Those included the lead detective on the case and two managers at a car dealership where they say Bigsby purchased a new SUV.

That date in question was December 13, and the Commonwealth argued they have proof that Bigsby was gone for more than six hours to buy the new car and said he left Codi and his 2-year-old during that time.

His lawyer says in Virginia, there's no clear rule on the age when children can be left at home and that "obviously he thought it was lawful."

She asked for his charges to be reduced from felony charges to misdemeanors and told News 3 afterward that she's still fighting for a change.

While at the hearing Bigsby's attorney filed a fifth motion to the courts to reconsider bond and was denied again.

"My belief is that the reason he’s still in custody is that the Hampton Police Department and the Commonwealth Attorney perpetuated this narrative that he’s a person of interest and there have been no charges. So it’s unfortunate that they used the emotion of not only the community but the judge to ensure that he remained in custody," Amina Matheny-Willard, Bigsby's lawyer said.

Bigsby's cousin also spoke with News 3 regarding Codi's appearance in court.

"Just to see him looking rough like that, he lost a lot of weight. It broke me down. It broke me down. Cory was always a clean-cut guy, shaved head. To see him looking scruffy like that, he’s aging," the cousin stated.

These charges are separate from Codi's disappearance, but family members tell us they do feel it has affected the process.

Meantime, officials say the other children are now in foster care.

As Bigsby left the court, one family member called out saying, "You keep your head up!"

The trial is scheduled to start July 29, but Bigsby's lawyer says she is going to try again to get him released on bond and ask for a change in venue.