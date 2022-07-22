Cory Bigsby receives 3 new lawyers, newly appointed judge to case

HAMPTON, Va. - Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, is now building his defense team.

Cory Bigsby faces several child neglect charges unrelated to Codi's disappearance. News 3 was in the courtroom Friday to learn more about what happens next.

While Cory Bigsby himself was not in the courtroom Friday, we found out he will have three new lawyers helping out in his case in addition to Amina Matheny-Willard. Willard also tells us that she plans to request a bond again in August.

"It's clear the commonwealth is not going to admit what they're doing they're not going to do what's right in my opinion so we're getting as much firepower as we need to fight this system," Willard says.

That new firepower includes Hampton Roads Attorneys Curtis Brown and Kenneth Singleton.

Also joining Bigsby's defense team, Peter Hansen. Specializing in court appeals, Hansen comes from northern Virginia and will join the team solely for bond hearings.

The attorney spearheading Bigsby's case, Amina Matheny-Willard, says she plans to request bond again in august.

Bigsby was recently indicted in circuit court on 30 charges, including felony child neglect and abuse.

Bigsby has been denied bond for his initial seven charges several times.

On Friday, we also learned there is a newly appointed judge named James C. Hawks, who previously served in Portsmouth but has been retired for several years.

"We understand that there are other elements involved but let us not lose focus on why we are here... where's Codi?"

Members of a group called 'We are Codi's Voice' was in the courtroom Friday.

Since Codi was first reported missing nearly 6 months ago the group has been searching both on foot and online, but say reality is starting to sink in.

We're told that Bigsby's attorneys will have a press conference sometime next week.