Couple in Virginia launches retro wine tour in classic VW bus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Virginia couple is giving tourists and locals a wine tour with a retro twist.

Mabel, a 1972 Volkswagen bus, is the vehicle behind Tipsy Wagen Tours. The couple that started the venture say they wanted to bring the excitement of touring wineries to a new crowd of people.

"We always liked to find those fun and unique and different things to do in places that we visit, and we thought that this would be such a cool, fun idea to bring to the Charlottesville area," said Katie Galan, co-owner of Tipsy Wagen Tours.

On the tours, Mabel picks up guests at a mystery winery, and from there, the fun begins.

"I mean, obviously, she's super fun and cute. So [the bus gets] a lot of attention riding around... [The bus has] lots of air conditioning. We've got eleven windows that you can open up and get a good breeze. And, of course, then on the tours themselves, you get a flight included," said Galan.

You get to pick from a list of winery favorites in the Charlottesville area, like Keswick and Castle Hill.

"You [have] a lot of fun. It's a safe way to kind of travel around and do the wineries and breweries in the area," said Galan.

Tipsy Wagen Tours offers private and public tours that all last around 3.5 hours.