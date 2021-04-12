Court documents: Army lieutenant in Windsor traffic stop pulled over a month before viral incident

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - News 3 has uncovered documents that show that Army Lt. Caron Nazario had been pulled over by Windsor Police about a month before the incident where he was pepper sprayed by a Windsor Police officer in December.

The November 7 traffic stop was for speeding. It was not filed in the courts until December 18, after the now-viral December 5 traffic stop where Nazario led police to a well-lit area before his encounter with police that led to him being pepper sprayed. Police say Nazario was pulled over because he reportedly didn't have a rear license plate displayed.

One of the officers involved in the incident, Officer Joe Gutierrez, has since been fired. Officials did not state if the other officer involved in the incident, Officer Daniel Crocker, faced any disciplinary action, but they said officers have undergone additional training since the incident.

Nazario is suing the officers.

News 3 has reached out to several people for comment on the November traffic stop. His attorney says the two incidents are unrelated and believes the December 18 date is when Nazario pre-paid the fine.