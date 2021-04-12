Windsor Officer terminated after internal investigation into traffic stop incident involving Army Lt.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - The Town of Windsor has issued a statement in regards to a traffic stop incident involving an Army Lieutenant. Officials say as a result of the incident, one of the officers was fired.

Caron Nazario is suing two Windsor police officers over a December 2020 traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage from the incident was released and left many outraged including state and local leaders. The footage shows Nazario being pepper-sprayed, threatened, and assaulted by Windsor police officers.

Governor Northam released a statement on this footage and directed State Police to conduct an independent investigation into the Windsor officers.

"The Town of Windsor, Virginia, acknowledges the unfortunate events that transpired on December 5, 2020 involving Lt. Caron Nazario and officers of the Windsor Police Department, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker," the statement reads.

Town officials say as a result of pepper spray being used, the department's policy requires an internal investigation into the actions. Officials say that the investigation began immediately after the incident, resulting in the termination of Officer Gutierrez.

Officials did not state if Officer Crocker faced any disciplinary action.

Town officials say the investigation also resulted in department-wide requirements for additional training that began in January.

"The Town of Windsor has remained transparent about this event since the initial stop, and has openly provided documents and related video to attorneys for Lt. Nazario. The Town will continue to provide information related to this event in its commitment to openness," the statement reads.

The Town has joined Northam and other local and state leaders to request an investigation conducted by State Police. State Police tweeted Sunday that they have initiated the investigation into the officers.

"The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its Police Department. Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light. Rather than deflect criticism, we have addressed these matters with our personnel administratively, we are reaching out to community stakeholders to engage in dialogue, and commit ourselves to additional discussions in the future," the statement ends with.