Court documents reveal teen's conflicting accounts of 12-year-old sister's homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are now investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl as a homicide. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy.

Court documents now reveal what apparently led to the girl’s death.

The details surrounding the homicide inside a Hampton home on North Roger Peed Drive Saturday morning are conflicting.

Court documents say police first got a call about a female shooting herself in the head. When they got to the townhome, found the girl’s body upstairs.

Police say a 16-year-old boy, who said he was the victim’s brother, was wearing a blood-spattered shirt and attempted to leave the scene.

Paperwork shows the teen had a panic attack as he was detained.

Identified as “DLC” in court documents, the boy later admitted to having a handgun.

Before the shooting, DLC says he called a person known as “Junior,” who used to date his sister. He claims Junior shot at him, causing him to run inside the home into his sister’s room, where he say Junior fired another shot, hitting and ultimately killing the 12-year-old.

Police say DLC later changed his story, saying it was he who fired a shot at Junior and then went inside.

Court documents say the home has surveillance cameras showing the 16-year-old boy walking outside. Then, a single shot is fired, followed by a scream from a female.

Police say DLC then casually walks back in the house and is heard over the security camera, talking to his sister.

Outside of the room, police found a bullet casing outside the girl’s bedroom door.

DLC then admitted to throwing the gun out the window just before police were called about an apparent suicide.

A neighbor who’s a mother of four says the little girl used to play with her kids. She says she was home at the time of the shooting.

“[There was] somebody screaming, ‘She shot herself.’ She was at my house the day before, sitting here at the end of my driveway. I was talking to her the day before,” neighbor Keosha Flythe told us.

The teenage suspect is charged with homicide and for lying to police, among other charges.

He’s already in custody on unrelated charges out of Norfolk.