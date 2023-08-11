COVID-19 cases on the rise in several Hampton Roads cities

NORFOLK, Va. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the state of Virginia and many Hampton Roads cities are also seeing a spike.

Virginia Beach has seen the most cases of the seven cities with 129 cases reported on the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard between July 25 to July 31.

The following week, between August 1 and August 7, Virginia Beach reported 146 cases.

That’s a 13% increase in the number of cases reported in just one week.

Chesapeake saw a 37% increase in cases, data shows, from 78 cases in the last week of July to 107 cases reported in the first week of August.

Norfolk and Portsmouth were the only two Hampton Roads cities to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases during this same time period.

The state of Virginia reported 2,394 cases in the last week of July.

Then, the state reported 2,627 cases in the first week of August - roughly a 10% increase in COVID-19 cases across the entire state.

Data shows the city of Hampton reported three more cases in the first week of August than it did in the last week of July - from 68 cases to 71.

Newport News reported an increase of six cases during the same time.

Suffolk saw about a 68% increase in reported cases - from 19 to 32.

News 3 will update you on COVID-19 case counts as the Virginia Department of Health continues to report the figures each week.