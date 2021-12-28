COVID concerns raging after Christmas

NORFOLK, Va - COVID-19 cases are surging across the country and her in Virginia. The impact of the Omicron variant is leading more people to get tested.

Long lines outside Military Circle to get tested for COVID-19 – as cases reach record highs.

"Were suppose to hang out with some friends next week. We’re going to hopefully go down to the Outer Banks," Diego Merick said, a college student who was tested for COVID.

The Merick brothers who are in college already received their first and second dose of the vaccine. They say they want to be safe instead of sorry.

"Its better to be safe before we go down there and not give it to all of our friends. That would be pretty bad if that happened," Sean Merick said.

As they anxiously wait for their test results, they are hopeful they’ll get to gather with friends on New Years Eve.

"If the test comes back negative, it should be a go," Merick said.

Their parents Ana and Michael Merick are also concerned about the Omicron variant.

"We came to get tested for COVID. We tried to keep it small this year because everything is so unknown. The new variant is up there and we wanted to be sure than we are protected even if we are vaccinated," Ana Marick said.

An increase in testing comes with the surging Omicron variant.

“It’s the holiday season, everyone around and everybody’s out so I think its safer to get the shot versus not,” a Norfolk resident said who receieved the booster shot at Military Circle.

Dr. Kevin Chou, a doctor at NowCare Urgent Center in Virginia Beach says to follow the CDC's COVID-19 testing guidelines

"There’s definitely an uptick leading up to Christmas, I guess with family and friends getting together. We’re definitely seeing a whole lot more COVID in the area," Dr. Chou said.

