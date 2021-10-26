COVID vaccine could soon be available for children under 12

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Children ages 5 to 11 could started getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as early November. An FDA advisory committee is meeting Tuesday to consider recommending emergency use authorization of the low-dose Pfizer vaccine, followed by a CDC vote.

Dr. Ryan light with Greenbrier family medicine says this is an important step.

"As we can get our children protected against this virus, I think it is important to get vaccinated,"Dr. Light said.

A review by the FDA found Pfizer's pediatric vaccine is nearly 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID with the benefits outweighing the risks of the most serious side effects.

Pfizer officials not only have to convince FDA advisers, they have to convince parents.

"I’d do it in a heartbeat. Its for his own best interest and our own and the safety of others," Curtis Dixon said, a parent said.

Curtis Dixon’s young son is only 4 years old. He says he will be taking his son to get the COVID vaccine when he turns five years old.

If the FDA formally signs off on the two-dose vaccine, kids ages five to eleven will be able to get shots at a pediatrician office and even schools.

For one father, he says he’s hesitant for his young daughter to get the vaccine.

"My daughter is ten and we don’t intend upon getting her vaccinated against the COVID vaccine although she does have her other shots to go to school," Gary, a parent of a young daughter said.

His reasoning behind the decision:

"I just feel like the likelihood of her getting sick or potentially dying from it is relatively low," Gary tells News 3's Leondra Head. "If it were to become mandatory for a school attendance, that’s something we would consider but at this time it’s a no for us."

Dr. Light says the vaccine being available to more people can help curb the spread of the virus.

"The more people we can get vaccinated, the better off we’ll be."