NORFOLK, Va. - One man is dead, and another is in the hospital with serious injuries, following a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for the accident came in at 2:15 a.m.

It happened on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. near Park Ave., close to Booker T. Washington High School.

Medics called to the crash pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

