Crews attempt to remove crane from water at HRBT after falling in

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A crane fell into the water at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday morning.

According to Steve Meyers with Hampton Roads Connector Partners, the contractor for the HRBT Expansion Project, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m.

A barge operator was moving the crane and a mechanical issue happened that caused the crane to go off the barge over the side.

Officials say the crane operator was able to get off in time with no injuries reported.

This incident did not impact marine or vehicular traffic.

Officials are investigating and crews are currently at the scene trying to figure out how to get the crane out of the water.

The crane is flat on its side under the water so it is not visible from the surface.

