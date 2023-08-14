Norfolk fire crews battle 2-alarm fire on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk fire crews are on scene of a house fire in the 9100 block of Granby Street near Oceanview.

The Norfolk Fire Department says the call came in at 5:12 a.m., and crews arrived to find a house with heavy flames visible.

The fire spread to two other houses, a detached garage and a storage shed, according to firefighters.

Crews then upgraded the incident to a two-alarm fire.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters say many people will be displaced.

The cause is under investigation, but the fire department says one of the houses on fire was struck by lightning last week.

Fire control was called at 6:20 a.m.

