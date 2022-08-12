Watch Now
News

Actions

Crews respond to structure fire in York Co.

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 1:05 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 13:11:23-04

YORK COUNTY, Va. - The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to a medical alarm in the 100 block of First Street a little before 8 a.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from a home, then discovered all persons from the home evacuated safely.

Crews tackled the fire fast and efficiently.

The occupant of the home received assistance from Fire and Life Safety personnel, however, the Red Cross provided additional medical attention.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

If you have any questions please contact The York County of Fire Department and Life Safety at 757-890-3600.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively Hampton Roads

Backpack Blitz: Back-to-school supply drive to help hundreds of local families