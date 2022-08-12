Crews respond to structure fire in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Va. - The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to a medical alarm in the 100 block of First Street a little before 8 a.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from a home, then discovered all persons from the home evacuated safely.

Crews tackled the fire fast and efficiently.

The occupant of the home received assistance from Fire and Life Safety personnel, however, the Red Cross provided additional medical attention.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

If you have any questions please contact The York County of Fire Department and Life Safety at 757-890-3600.

