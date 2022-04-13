Two children taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Suffolk apartment fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue is investigating a three-alarm apartment fire that took place Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were on the scene working a three-alarm structure fire in the 400 block of Smith Street. Officials were contacted at 1:23 p.m.

The first unit on the scene found heavy flames showing from the rear of the structure. Initial reports indicated several people trapped inside.

Two children were pulled from the home by crews. Both were evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation and were taken to an area hospital. Additionally, two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion with one of the firefighters taken to an area hospital.

The secondary search of the structure has been completed and deemed all clear.

The fire has not been marked under control as of 2:30 p.m.

Several crews responded to the scene. Chesapeake Fire personnel are assisting with backfilling multiple stations in Suffolk at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

