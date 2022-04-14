Portsmouth townhome that caught fire, leaving 7 children hospitalized, is licensed as daycare

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Seven children were hospitalized following a Portsmouth townhome fire Wednesday, and News 3 has learned that the involved home was licensed as a daycare.

According to an office that handles business licenses in the City of Portsmouth, the daycare was called Indoor/Outdoor Reach LLC. Nine children were inside the home at the time of the fire; according to fire officials, there were only children inside the home, with no adults or parents present.

When asked if any parents or adults are being charged, Portsmouth's deputy fire chief responded that the fire is still under investigation.

The person News 3 spoke to was not able to release the owners' names, and did not have any information on if the daycare had any previous violations.

While at the scene of the fire Thursday morning, News 3's Antoinette DelBel spoke to a neighbor who caught five children who jumped from the townhome's second-story window. He said he tried to get inside the home to help the children, but there was too much smoke, so he came around to the back of the home and told them to jump.

He said he doesn't consider himself a hero for his actions.

Stay with News 3 for updates.