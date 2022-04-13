Watch
Seven children taken to hospital after Portsmouth townhome fire

Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 14:33:55-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Crews are responding to the scene of a townhome fire Wednesday afternoon.

There fire was in the 4500 block of Greenwood Drive and was reported around 1:15 p.m.

When News 3 got to the scene we saw children outside, who told us they are out of school for spring break.

Fire officials then told us seven children were taken to the hospital with injuries that are unknown at this time.

The fire was contained to one unit, according to firefighters.

Streets were blocked off for several blocks as fire officials responded to the scene.

The fire is now out and the cause is being investigated, fire officials said.

