Crews search for break in sewage main that led to wastewater spill in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Engineers and divers worked in the shadow of Chesapeake's Great Bridge lock, Wednesday, to locate a sewage main break that spilled 2.5 million gallons of wastewater into the Elizabeth River.

The spill happened 11 days prior, when, according to an Army Corps of Engineers report, part of a dredge moving through the canal struck the 20-inch pipe located at the bottom.

The Hampton Roads Sanitation District said it wasn't notified about the damaged main for several hours, when city crews noticed bubbles and wastewater at the site of the strike. The pipe was then shut down.

Wednesday morning, contractors from Bridgeman Civil arrived with equipment to push air through the broken line, which the HRSD says should create bubbles so divers can locate the exact point of the leak.

News 3 is told divers will then take photos and video that will help determine the best way to repair the damage. HRSD says the long-term sustainability of the sewage main will also be assessed.

The line will remain shut off in the meantime. The Virginia Department of Health is asking that people avoid swimming and fishing in that area of the canal until further notice.