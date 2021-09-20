Crime and public safety concerns at the forefront for Portsmouth City leaders, police, business owners

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Fraternal Order of Police is urging residents to speak out and express any concerns they may have regarding public safety concerns.

Detective William Watts, the Second Vice President of Portsmouth Fraternal Order of Police, says he is very concerned about losing officers to other cities.

"We're losing officers left and right. So far this year, we've lost 30," said Det. Watts. “And I would speculate at least 50 this year. We have six that are getting ready to go into field training. We have 13 that just started the Academy.”

Watts added, “And of course, then you have officers who are being offered a $5,000 pay a bonus to go over to another city.”

The Fraternal Order of Police is urging city leaders to use funding to help retain and attract officers.

The City of Portsmouth will host a press conference addressing crime on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at noon inside City Hall, 801 Crawford Street. The public is invited. Among those attending will be Mayor Shannon Glover, Police Chief Renado Prince, and City Manager Angel Jones.

In historic Olde Towne Portsmouth, members of the Olde Towne Business Association say they meet regularly with police.

“We’ve had the shop in Olde Towne for five years and love being in Olde Towne. It’s a great part of Portsmouth! Even still, there are some things that happen where we need to have the police involved, and the police have always been fast to respond to us,” said Chris Cushna, owner of Olde Towne Arts and Music.

Cushna feels there are many angles to addressing safety including mental health care.

“The facilities that are supposed to be helping these people aren’t operating at full capacity. They’re releasing them into the streets, and it’s creating a problem for society and that’s something that we need to address,” Cushna stated.

The next scheduled Portsmouth City Council meeting is September 28.

A representative of the City’s marketing department says the press conference on Tuesday the 21st is open to the public.

