Crime Line raises maximum reward for tipsters up to $1,500

NORFOLK, Va. - There's a new incentive for people to help police solve crime across Hampton Roads.

The Crime Line, which exists in every local city, is upping its maximum reward to $1,500.

People who think they may know something about a crime can either call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or send a message using the P3 tips app.

Those anonymous tips are sent to a Crime Line coordinator within the police department.

If the tip helps the department find, or arrest, a suspect or suspects the board votes on how much money the tip is worth. The tipster gets an ID number and password to take to the bank.

All the information given is anonymous so tipsters can't be called into court or further questioned. However, someone could be up to $1,500 richer if the tip leads to an arrest.