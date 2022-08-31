Crime Stoppers doubles reward in Newport News gas station double murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The reward has been doubled for information leading to an arrest in a double murder at the Kiln Creek 7-Eleven.

The fatal double shooting took place on June 15, inside a gas station in the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway. When officers arrived, NNPD says they found two men dead inside of the business.

The victims were identified as 52-year-old Yorktown man Preyas Patel and 35-year-old Newport News man Logan Edward Thomas. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the incident was a suspected robbery. They say a customer walked in and called the police when they noticed no one was working.

Patel and Thomas were found on the floor of the store.

Now, Virginia Peninsula Crime Stoppers is doubling their reward for information leading to an arrest to $2,000. Crime Line tipsters may remain anonymous and are never required to testify in court.

To submit an anonymous tip to Crime Line, call 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.

7-Eleven continues to offer a $10,000 reward, but they say tipsters cannot be anonymous. You can submit your tip for this award to the Detective in charge at 757–928–4219.

