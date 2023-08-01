4 juvenile suspects charged after break-ins at Coastal Edge in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four suspects have been identified and charged following multiple break-ins at a Virginia Beach Oceanfront business, police said.

Surveillance video shows 4 people who broke into Coastal Edge at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Workers at Coastal Edge said the store at 21st Street and Arctic Avenue was broken into around 4 a.m. on July 23. It was at least the third time the business had been broken into in recent months.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said four suspects had been identified.

Police said their names could not be released since they are juveniles.

