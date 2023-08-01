Watch Now
4 juvenile suspects charged after break-ins at Coastal Edge in Virginia Beach

Posted at 5:12 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 17:17:47-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four suspects have been identified and charged following multiple break-ins at a Virginia Beach Oceanfront business, police said.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said four suspects had been identified.

Police said their names could not be released since they are juveniles.

News 3 will be speaking with police and the owner of the store to give more insight of the recent charges. This article will be updated once we have that information.

