Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

4th suspect wanted in case of Richmond woman found dead in Yorktown: Sheriff

Jayquan Jones
Woman's body found
vlcsnap-2023-05-06-13h18m59s109.png
vlcsnap-2023-05-06-13h19m04s752.png
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 15:26:57-04

YORKTOWN, Va. — Authorities are looking for a fourth suspect who is wanted in the case of a Richmond woman found dead in the Yorktown area last weekend.

Jayquan Jones
Jayquan Jones

Jayquan Jones, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Jayquan A. Jones wanted poster
Jayquan A. Jones wanted poster

In the early morning hours of May 6, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a jogger found the body of Tyosha Tanique Mitchell, 25, on the side of Old Williamsburg Road.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Ron Montgomery announced Hezekiah Janile Carney, 24, of Norfolk; Acacia Jackson, 18, of Norfolk; and Jamica Danielle Langley, 24, of Richmond were arrested Tuesday in Portsmouth.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery
York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery

They're all charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony, Sheriff Montgomery said.

Woman's body found

Crime

3 arrested in Portsmouth after woman found dead alongside Yorktown road: Sheriff

Leondra Head
7:47 PM, May 10, 2023

The sheriff's office said it appears the suspects brought Mitchell to the area.

vlcsnap-2023-05-06-13h18m59s109.png
The York-Poquoson County Sheriff's Office investigates after a woman's body was found on Old Williamsburg Road in Yorktown on May 6, 2023.

Montgomery said the sheriff's office believes they all belong to the Mad Stone Bloods gang out of Norfolk.

The sheriff's office believes Jayquan Jones has ties to Maryland, and he is also wanted on a misdemeanor simple assault out of Richmond.

Jones should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said. Anyone who has information about Jones should call the sheriff's office at 757-890-3621.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV