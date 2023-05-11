4th suspect wanted in case of Richmond woman found dead in Yorktown: Sheriff

YORKTOWN, Va. — Authorities are looking for a fourth suspect who is wanted in the case of a Richmond woman found dead in the Yorktown area last weekend.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Jayquan Jones

Jayquan Jones, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Jayquan A. Jones wanted poster

In the early morning hours of May 6, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a jogger found the body of Tyosha Tanique Mitchell, 25, on the side of Old Williamsburg Road.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Ron Montgomery announced Hezekiah Janile Carney, 24, of Norfolk; Acacia Jackson, 18, of Norfolk; and Jamica Danielle Langley, 24, of Richmond were arrested Tuesday in Portsmouth.

WTVR York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery

They're all charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony, Sheriff Montgomery said.

Crime 3 arrested in Portsmouth after woman found dead alongside Yorktown road: Sheriff Leondra Head

The sheriff's office said it appears the suspects brought Mitchell to the area.

York-Poquoson County Sheriff's Office The York-Poquoson County Sheriff's Office investigates after a woman's body was found on Old Williamsburg Road in Yorktown on May 6, 2023.

Montgomery said the sheriff's office believes they all belong to the Mad Stone Bloods gang out of Norfolk.

The sheriff's office believes Jayquan Jones has ties to Maryland, and he is also wanted on a misdemeanor simple assault out of Richmond.

Jones should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said. Anyone who has information about Jones should call the sheriff's office at 757-890-3621.