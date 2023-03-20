Alabama Mother speaks out after son killed in Suffolk hit-and-run

SUFFOLK, Va. — An Alabama mother is speaking out after her son was killed in a recent hit-and-run crash in Suffolk.

Her mission is to get justice and answers for her son.

Karen Mcall lives in Birmingham, Alabama, and told News 3's Kelsey Jones she saw News 3's story online about her son's death.

She said that horrific night continues to haunt her as police say they are still looking for the driver involved.

"It has been a month, and nobody has come forth to say maybe I hit something in the road, and it's sad. I feel like a part of me died on February 12. I'm just here existing. That's exactly how I feel," said Mcall.

Mcall is desperate to know why after her son, Kendrick Jackson, 30, was killed in a hit-and-run on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk.

"Kendrick and I have always spoken about my departure, we never spoke about his departure," said Mcall.

Jackson moved to Newport News from Alabama and worked as a welder for the shipyard.

But the night of February 12th, Mcall said he was leaving a Super Bowl party with his roommate.

"The gentleman that Kendrick was in the car with said that Kendrick was hot and he wasn't feeling good. So, he said as he was turning, Kendrick fell out of the car. My question was, why was he not in a seatbelt? How did the door get open and you're moving," said Mcall.

With many unanswered questions, Jackson's family is now committed to get answers for him and his 3-year-old son that he left behind.

"I don't want this to become a cold case. I don't want people to think that nobody is fighting for Kendrick, because I am fighting for Kendrick. Whatever information that I need to do to get justice for my son, that's what I will do forever," said Mcall.

Booking a flight to Hampton Roads in the coming weeks is her next step as she aims to speak with police in person to learn more details.

In the meantime, she has a message for the person responsible.

"Do you not have any compassion? Do you not care that you took a life? What if it were you? What if you were taken away from your children," asked Mcall.

News 3 did speak with police to see if there were any updates about this investigation, and if they have a person of interest.

As of Sunday night, they do not, but they said they are looking for a 2011-2013 dark-colored SUV and a 2019-2023 white Dodge RAM pickup truck that left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about what happened should call (757) 923-2350.