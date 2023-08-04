Bond denied for teen accused of shooting at Virginia Beach police officer

VIRGNIA BEACH, Va. — A teen accused of shooting at a Virginia Beach police officer will stay in custody.

The teen appeared in court Friday following the shooting early Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive which is in the Level Green area.

Police said an officer was in an unmarked vehicle conducting surveillance following a recent auto theft when several suspects shot at him.

The officer fired back, then left the area, police said.

No one was hurt, but some cars and a business in the area were damaged.

A judge denied bond for one of the teens Friday. The second teen is due in court next week.

