Families concerned after learning 'Zombie Drug' was trafficked from nearby home

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is hearing from residents who live near one of two homes in Norfolk where a man is accused of trafficking Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, also known as “Tranq” or the "Zombie Drug."

Earlier this week, a grand jury indicted William Griggs, 54. The indictment says he operated two drug houses in Norfolk—one on Rugby Street and another on Miltate Avenue.

Griggs stored and packaged fentanyl mixed with Xylazine for distribution in addition to storing and packaging cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

News 3's Kelsey Jones talked to people who live on Rugby Street, and they shared their concerns about the drug.

"It's just a terrible drug, you know it will take you away," said one resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

Xylazine is used as a tranquilizer for horses, livestock and other large animals.

"This is a drug-infested area, so anything that comes through here I wouldn't be surprised," said another concerned resident.

Xylazine can cause severe wounds and even necrosis—the rotting of human flesh, and now, it's being mixed with fentanyl.

Residents fear the problem will only get worse.

The White House recently declared the fentanyl-Xylazine mixture is an emerging threat in the ongoing opioid crisis.

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent-in-Charge Jared Forget said Hampton Roads has seen an increase in Xylazine mixed with drugs since 2020. Drug dealers use it as a cheaper binding agent when they load pills with Fentanyl to increase their cash flow.

Griggs faces a number of charges and could spend life in prison if convicted.

