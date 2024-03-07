Court documents shed more light on Virginia Beach police officer charged with child sex crimes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer is charged with several counts of sex crimes against a child including attempting indecent liberties with someone under the age of 15 that date back to this fall.

According to the indictment, sometime between Sept. 13 and Oct. 10 of 2023 31-year-old Kyle Justin Lalonde had allegedly asked a 12-year-old girl to feel his private areas.

During the same time frame, prosecutors believe he also attempted to have sex with a child under the age of 15 and solicited child pornography.

John Hood

The documents do not say if it is just one person or multiple.

However, around Valentine's Day of this year, Lalonde allegedly was known to have child porn in his possession.

According to court documents Lalonde has been employed by the Virginia Beach Police Department for three years.

Crime VB officer charged with sex crimes against child Heather Eckstine

Lalonde is still employed by the police department, however, police said he has been relieved of his police powers at this time.

News 3 tried speaking with Lalonde who is currently being held at the Virginia Beach jail but he did not want to speak.

John Hood

Lalonde is facing six charges including attempting indecent liberties with someone under the age of 15, enticing a minor to perform in child pornography, solicitation to commit a felony and child porn possession.

Lalonde has a bond hearing set for Friday at 9:30 a.m.