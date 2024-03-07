Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Court documents shed more light on Virginia Beach police officer charged with child sex crimes

kyle lalonde
Court Documents
List of charges
Posted at 6:44 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 18:44:40-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer is charged with several counts of sex crimes against a child including attempting indecent liberties with someone under the age of 15 that date back to this fall.

According to the indictment, sometime between Sept. 13 and Oct. 10 of 2023 31-year-old Kyle Justin Lalonde had allegedly asked a 12-year-old girl to feel his private areas.

During the same time frame, prosecutors believe he also attempted to have sex with a child under the age of 15 and solicited child pornography.

Court Documents

The documents do not say if it is just one person or multiple.

However, around Valentine's Day of this year, Lalonde allegedly was known to have child porn in his possession.

According to court documents Lalonde has been employed by the Virginia Beach Police Department for three years.

kyle lalonde

Crime

VB officer charged with sex crimes against child

Heather Eckstine
6:25 PM, Mar 06, 2024

Lalonde is still employed by the police department, however, police said he has been relieved of his police powers at this time.

News 3 tried speaking with Lalonde who is currently being held at the Virginia Beach jail but he did not want to speak.

List of charges

Lalonde is facing six charges including attempting indecent liberties with someone under the age of 15, enticing a minor to perform in child pornography, solicitation to commit a felony and child porn possession.

Lalonde has a bond hearing set for Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Crime

3:46 PM, Nov 14, 2019

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book