VB officer arrested, charged with sex crimes against child: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have arrested 31-year-old Kyle LaLonde for sex crimes against a child.

Police say after an investigation by the VBPD's Special Investigations and Internal Affairs Bureau, LaLonde was arrested on:



Attempt indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age

Attempt indecent liberties

Entice a minor to perform in child pornography

Propose a sex act by communication system with a child less than 15 years of age

Solicitation to commit a felony

Possession of child pornography

LaLonde is currently employed as an officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department, but they told News 3 he has been relieved of his "police powers" at this time.

