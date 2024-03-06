VB officer arrested, charged with sex crimes against child: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have arrested 31-year-old Kyle LaLonde for sex crimes against a child.
Police say after an investigation by the VBPD's Special Investigations and Internal Affairs Bureau, LaLonde was arrested on:
- Attempt indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age
- Attempt indecent liberties
- Entice a minor to perform in child pornography
- Propose a sex act by communication system with a child less than 15 years of age
- Solicitation to commit a felony
- Possession of child pornography
LaLonde is currently employed as an officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department, but they told News 3 he has been relieved of his "police powers" at this time.
Stay with News 3 for updates.