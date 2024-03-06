Watch Now
VB officer arrested, charged with sex crimes against child: VBPD

Posted at 6:25 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 18:25:57-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have arrested 31-year-old Kyle LaLonde for sex crimes against a child.

Police say after an investigation by the VBPD's Special Investigations and Internal Affairs Bureau, LaLonde was arrested on:

  • Attempt indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age
  • Attempt indecent liberties
  • Entice a minor to perform in child pornography
  • Propose a sex act by communication system with a child less than 15 years of age
  • Solicitation to commit a felony
  • Possession of child pornography

LaLonde is currently employed as an officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department, but they told News 3 he has been relieved of his "police powers" at this time.
