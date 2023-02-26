Hampton mother searches for answers after pregnant daughter was shot and killed

HAMPTON, Va. — News 3 listened to a Hampton mother looking for answers after her pregnant daughter was shot and killed in January.

The step towards healing will be a long journey for Destiny Layton's mother, Alissa Hendry, who laid her daughter to rest Saturday morning.

But Hendry said the wounds won't heal until she learns who pulled the trigger.

"I held her hand, I kissed her forehead, and I said if you want to go baby girl, I'm okay. I'm okay," said Hendry.

Destiny Layton was just 25-years-old when she was shot and killed in Hampton.

Senseless gun violence also took away Layton's unborn child she carried for 8 months and the child's father.

It's a pain, Hendry said, no mother should have to experience.

"She had a big heart. I don't care what she was going through, she was going to make sure you were okay that's just how she was, and that's how we said our goodbyes today," said Hendry.

Layton leaves behind four children, with her oldest being just 7-years-old.

"Yesterday, we took the older three for a private viewing, I had to hold myself together because I was really proud on how they were dealing with it. They asked a few questions, but they were good," said Hendry.

With just memories to cherish, Hendry will not rest until she gets answers for her daughter.

She said it's a promise she wants to uphold for her grandchildren.

"I want to know anybody that was involved period. Who pulled the trigger, how'd you get there? Whoever was involved in this I want it brought to justice," said Hendry.

While the wait for answers is crucial, Hendry's trust in police is keeping her hopeful.

"I'm convinced that they're not letting this go. They're definitely working to get us justice," said Hendry.

News 3 reached out to the Hampton Police Division to see if there were any new details about this case.

Police told News 3 the case is still under investigation and, as of Saturday night, there is no new suspect information.