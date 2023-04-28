Homicide investigation underway after shooting on Portsmouth Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting left one man dead Thursday night in Portsmouth overnight.

Around 11:20 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard for a reported shooting.

Officers found 66-year-old Michael Roberts who had been shot, police said. He died from his injuries. A 63-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities did not release any information about what led up to the shooting, and they did not say anything about potential suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the investigations bureau at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.