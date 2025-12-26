Juvenile employee arrested for stabbing co-worker at Bojangles in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. — A juvenile Bojangles employee was arrested for allegedly stabbing his co-worker.

Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies responded to Bojangles in reference to a hold up alarm, while in enroute they were notified of a stabbing. Deputies say a juvenile allegedly attacked 32-year-old Robert Mullen stabbing him three times, twice in the back and once in the elbow with a homemade shank.

Deputies say the juvenile accused Mullen of texting his girlfriend.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. The victim's condition has not yet been released.