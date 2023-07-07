Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested in connection to deadly double shooting at Norfolk 7-Eleven in May

Norfolk police car
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police car
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 15:49:38-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A 25-year-old man is facing charges stemming from a double shooting that left one person dead and another hurt in May.

Jalen White-Kennedy is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Norfolk Police Department said in a press release. He was arrested Thursday in Norfolk.

The shooting happened on May 11 at the 7-Eleven at 1088 W. 26th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

Norfolk police car

Norfolk

Man killed, another injured in Norfolk 7-Eleven shooting

Julia Varnier
2:11 PM, May 12, 2023

Both men were taken to the hospital where the 25-year-old, identified as Walter E. Painter, died from his injuries, police said.

White-Kennedy was being held without bond at Norfolk City Jail, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV