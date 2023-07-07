Man arrested in connection to deadly double shooting at Norfolk 7-Eleven in May

NORFOLK, Va. — A 25-year-old man is facing charges stemming from a double shooting that left one person dead and another hurt in May.

Jalen White-Kennedy is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Norfolk Police Department said in a press release. He was arrested Thursday in Norfolk.

The shooting happened on May 11 at the 7-Eleven at 1088 W. 26th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital where the 25-year-old, identified as Walter E. Painter, died from his injuries, police said.

White-Kennedy was being held without bond at Norfolk City Jail, according to jail records.