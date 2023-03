PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has been charged with murder following a homicide last week in Portsmouth.

It happened on Feb. 20 near the 1500 block of LaSalle Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found 41-year-old Albert Lamonte Henderson Jr. with critical injuries. He died at the hospital.

In an update, Portsmouth police said they arrested 37-year-old Marcus Starks Thursday. He's facing several charges including first-degree murder.

Starks is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail.