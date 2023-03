PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Saturday night, Portsmouth Police said they're investigating a homicide after a man died following a shooting on Frederick Blvd.

It's unclear when the man was shot.

Police told News 3 the man suffered a critical gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

The man died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police did not release any information regarding suspects or a motive.

Stay with News 3 for any updates regarding this case.