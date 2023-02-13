Man dies after Sunday night shooting on St. George Way in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a homicide after a man died from injuries following a shooting Sunday night on St. George Way.

According to Hampton Police, officials got multiple calls related to shots fired in the area of St. George Way just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found the man outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

After being taken to a local hospital by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, police told News 3 the man died from his injuries.

As of Sunday night, police have not released any suspect information and the motive and circumstances related to the shooting are under investigation.

Hampton Police are asking for your help with looking for any suspect(s) related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

