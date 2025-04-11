Man injured in shooting on Dunedin Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:37 p.m. on the 600 block of Dunedin Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There are no further details available at this time.

News 3 continues to track homicides in Hampton Roads with its interactive map. This is the first project of its kind to aggregate, track and report homicide deaths throughout the entire Hampton Roads region.

When interacting with the map below, you can double click to zoom in