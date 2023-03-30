NNPD asks for public's help in solving Dec. 2022 homicide case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide case from last December.

On Dec. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Hampton Drive, near Oak Avenue, where they found 32-year-old James Curtis Jones with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the case as of yet.

Investigators released a picture from surveillance footage on the night of the shooting, showing a vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about that vehicle or the incident to call detectives at 757-928-4227 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.