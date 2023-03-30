Watch Now
NNPD asks for public's help in solving Dec. 2022 homicide case

Newport News Police Department
Newport News police believe the car in the upper left of this picture may be involved in a shooting that killed a 32-year-old man on Hampton Drive in Dec. 2022.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 17:29:48-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide case from last December.

On Dec. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Hampton Drive, near Oak Avenue, where they found 32-year-old James Curtis Jones with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the case as of yet.

Investigators released a picture from surveillance footage on the night of the shooting, showing a vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about that vehicle or the incident to call detectives at 757-928-4227 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

