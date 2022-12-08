Man dead after shooting in Newport News Wednesday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A shooting in Newport News left a man dead Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8:35 p.m. in the area of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive, police said in a press release. That's not far from Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park. The victim was pronounced dead three minutes later.

An investigation remained underway Wednesday night.

Police did not provide any details about potential suspects in the case.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

