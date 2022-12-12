Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities have identified the victim of a shooting in Newport News that occurred on Dec. 7.

The victim, James Curtis Jones, was a 32-year-old man from Newport News.

On the night of the incident, officers responded to a call at 8:34 p.m. in the area of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive, according to a press release from the police. Jones was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are referring to the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 1–888-LOCK-YOU-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.