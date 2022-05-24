Norfolk cold case reopened after 22 years

NORFOLK, Va. - For 22 years, Alondo Adam's family has been left without answers. They don't know who killed him, in his Norfolk home or why, but now his case has been re-opened.

"Whoa. Londo was funny. lovable. He loved his family," said Shannon Bishop Burrus, Alondo's older sister, as she flips through old photographs. Alondo is dressed up in some, holding his favorite animals in others. The pictures are a comfort, Shannon said, but they will never replace making new memories with her brother.

In October of 2000, two months short of his 24th birthday, the young father was shot and killed.

"As far as we know, no one disliked him. And to go and still kill him — they didn't have to do that. They really didn't. They didn't have to shoot him." said Alondo's mother, Deloris Bishop O'Neal.

Norfolk Police said Alondo was inside his home on Virginia Beach Blvd when, at least, two people knocked on his door. They said when he didn't answer someone shot through the door.

"When you kill somebody, you don't hurt that person. You hurt the ones that's left behind," said Shannon.

With tears in her eyes, Alondo's mother Deloris said, "I have to live with this each and every day. You didn't hurt 'Londo. You hurt me. And I just want to know, what did I do so bad that you felt like you need to take my child away from me?"

Looking to find clues, whether that be a suspect or a motive or anything else, Alondo's family connected with Detective Jonathan Smith with the Norfolk Police Department who is the investigator in charge.

"He came up with a great idea: Let's reopen it. Let's see what people will say," Shannon said.

News 3's Erin Miller went with Detective Smith to the neighborhood where the shooting happened. Alondo's apartment complex has since been knocked down, along with any forensic evidence.

"We can always recreate it by blueprints and an old currency and photographs and things like that. I just like to kind of go back and try to relive it the best I can," said Det. Smith.

Over the years, others may have also done the same. The hope is that they will now have the courage to share what information they know.

"Somebody doesn't have to say, 'Hey, I know the person that did this.' I mean, they can, 'hey, this is what I've heard over the years,'" said Det. Smith.

Shannon echoed Det. Smith's words saying, "if you know anything, anything like I say it can be small. It can be a big deal for us to get up get this case solved because it's going on 22 years. I just want justice for my brother."

If you have any information on who may have killed Alondo Adams in October of 2000 on Virginia Beach Blvd, you can be eligible for money. The Crime Line will pay cash for any tips that lead to an arrest. Tipsters will stay 100% anonymous and can call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or send a message through the P3 app.