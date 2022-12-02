Norfolk man says porch pirate stole Christmas gifts for granddaughter

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va - Just a few weeks before Christmas, a man in the Ocean View area of Norfolk said someone stole his packages and Christmas gifts right off his front porch.

Tim Steven said thieves took a $55 Christmas gift meant for his granddaughter but said he’s not letting this grinch steal his Christmas.

"Just how bold this guy was. He stole a 2-year-old’s Christmas gift, nothing of value to him," Stevens told News 3's Leondra Head.

Stevens' Ring doorbell camera caught the entire incident.

"He pretends to knock on the door like he belongs here and picks up the package, goes back to his truck and leaves in a matter of a minute," Stevens said.

Stevens said he didn’t realize until the next day that the toy set for his granddaughter was gone.

"I saw the package was delivered. I texted my son and assumed he picked it up and hid it in the bedroom where we’re hiding all the gifts," Stevens said. "The next day, I’m like ‘hey, thanks for picking that up for me’ and he’s like 'I didn’t pick anything up because there was nothing there'."

Even though Stevens has two cameras on the front porch that didn’t scare the 'porch pirate' away.

"He saw one of them and kind of hid his face," Stevens said.

But Stevens said he's not letting this get in the way of holiday cheer.

"You never let a Christmas Grinch win out your Christmas spirit," Stevens said.

But there is some good news: the supplier was able to send out another toy set free of charge.

To avoid porch pirates stealing your packages, experts said you should request a signature confirmation.