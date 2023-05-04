Norfolk murder suspect arrested after leading police on chase through 3 cities

NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Norfolk last month has been arrested after leading police on a chase through three Hampton Roads cities.

Norfolk police on Twitter said they arrested 23-year-old Cevan Pierce. He led authorities on a pursuit through Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake Thursday.

#NPD & @USMarshalsHQ have arrested, Cevan O. Pierce, after a vehicle pursuit that went through Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. He was wanted for the murder of Antonio Wilson, 18, who died following a shooting on April 8, 2023 in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. pic.twitter.com/rlgtsAYVmg — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 4, 2023

The shooting happened back on April 8 in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Antonio Wilson.

Pierce was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection to the homicide.

On April 19, the US Marshals fugitive task force arrested Tyjohn Brooks, who was also charged in connection to the April 8 homicide. He was arrested after fleeing to Florence, South Carolina, according to US Marshals.

Pierce was previously arrested by the US Marshals fugitive task force in 2020 on charges related to the shooting of a 12-year-old boy.