Norfolk murder suspect arrested after leading police on chase through 3 cities

Cevan Pierce had been wanted in the April 8 homicide of Antonio Wilson, police said.
Posted at 6:03 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 18:07:20-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Norfolk last month has been arrested after leading police on a chase through three Hampton Roads cities.

Norfolk police on Twitter said they arrested 23-year-old Cevan Pierce. He led authorities on a pursuit through Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake Thursday.

The shooting happened back on April 8 in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Antonio Wilson.

Pierce was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection to the homicide.

On April 19, the US Marshals fugitive task force arrested Tyjohn Brooks, who was also charged in connection to the April 8 homicide. He was arrested after fleeing to Florence, South Carolina, according to US Marshals.

Pierce was previously arrested by the US Marshals fugitive task force in 2020 on charges related to the shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

