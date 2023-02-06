One man dead, another injured after Sunday evening shooting on Broad Street in Chesapeake: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One man is dead and another was injured after a Sunday evening shooting on Broad Street in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake Police, officers responded to the area of Broad Street and Acorn Street just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday regarding gun shots in the area.

Officers found one man dead in the street near Broad Street and Acorn Street.

CPD officials said officers found another man that was shot and ran from the scene.

News 3 is told by CPD officials that man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of Sunday night, his condition is unknown and there is no suspect information.

This is an active investigation.

