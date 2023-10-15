Passenger injured in Saturday afternoon shooting on I-264 in Virginia Beach: VSP

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting on I-264 near Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

State Police were called just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday to investigate the shooting on I-264 westbound, west of Independence Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation relaved that the victim was traveling westbound on I-264, when an unknown dark colored sedan shot at the victim's vehicle, troopers say.

A passenger of the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

State Police are asking for your help looking for any witnesses who may have seen the altercation take place, or who may have seen the vehicle before or after leaving the scene during the time frame on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by calling (804) 750-878 or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.