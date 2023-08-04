Watch Now
Portsmouth man injured in Suffolk Starbucks shooting now being charged, police say

Posted at 3:50 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 16:22:51-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 29-year-old man injured during a shooting outside a Suffolk Starbucks is now being charged.

Keaun Quante Barrett, of Portsmouth, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, according to a press release from Suffolk police. He had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on July 27 at the Starbucks in the 5800 block of Harbour View Boulevard.

Suffolk police said Barrett and another customer got into an argument when gunfire erupted. Barrett was struck and went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another suspect was arrested at the scene after fleeing from police on the day of the shooting. That person has since been released from custody.

